Livermore, Janice Kay (Simpson) 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on October 4, 2023 at age 78.

Predeceased by parents: Paul and Florence Hartman and brother: Robert Simpson.

She was loving wife, mother and grandmother. Janice will be missed by all.

Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Grant; devoted daughter: Paula (John) Chapman; granddaughter: Carly; sister in law: Margie Simpson.

Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) October 10, 2023 from 4pm - 6pm followed by a celebration of life at 6pm at Young Funeral Home. Private burial will be held in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Williamson Fire Department or Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com