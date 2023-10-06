Livermore, Janice Kay (Simpson) 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on October 4, 2023 at age 78. Predeceased by parents: Paul and Florence Hartman and brother: Robert Simpson. She was loving wife, mother and grandmother. Janice will be missed by all. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Grant; devoted daughter: Paula (John) Chapman; granddaughter: Carly; sister in law: Margie […]
LYONS: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ella Mae Hills Smith, born March 18, 1930, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home Friday September 29, 2023. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother to five generations. Her passion for cooking brought many from afar […]