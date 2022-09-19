Lizzio, Mark E. 

ONTARIO: Age 67, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Rosalie; sister, Pauline Mitelli of Ontario; twin brother, John (Meg) Lizzio of Fairport; nieces, Jennifer & Tracy Copenhagen, Caroline Lizzio; nephew, Michael Lizzio; stepsons, Michael (Alecia) VanSchaffel and Bret (Patrick) Furlong; granddaughter, Kahlan VanSchaffel; cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mark enjoyed life. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and drag racing years ago at Spencer Speedway in Williamson. He was a car enthusiast at heart which was demonstrated in the detail he put into restoring and fixing old cars throughout his career. He will me missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to call 4:0pm-7:00pm Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolence may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com