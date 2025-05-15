What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Lloyd, Harry Lynn 

May 15, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

VICTOR/FAIRPORT: Age 83, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2025.  Predeceased by his parents, Harry L. and Averdale Hare Lloyd; twin sister and her husband, Barbara and Charles Galione; and brother-in-law Darwin Wixson. Survived by his son, Matthew Lloyd; daughter and son-in-law Ellen Lloyd and JJ Bay; grandchildren Jackson and Tessa Bay and Jacob Lloyd; former daughter-in-law Melissa D’Andrea Lloyd; former wife, Barbara Lloyd; brother and sister-in-law Greg and Jean Lloyd; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Christopher Miller and Renee Scorsone; sister-in-law Sarah Wixson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Harry served in the United States Army as a military policeman. He began his teaching career at Dundee Central School then taught for many years at Victor Central School.

Friends and family may attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 9 am, at Farmington Friends Church, 187 County Rd 8, Farmington, NY 14425.  Private interment.  In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lollypop Farm.  To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.