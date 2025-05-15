Lloyd, Harry Lynn 

VICTOR/FAIRPORT: Age 83, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2025. Predeceased by his parents, Harry L. and Averdale Hare Lloyd; twin sister and her husband, Barbara and Charles Galione; and brother-in-law Darwin Wixson. Survived by his son, Matthew Lloyd; daughter and son-in-law Ellen Lloyd and JJ Bay; grandchildren Jackson and Tessa Bay and Jacob Lloyd; former daughter-in-law Melissa D’Andrea Lloyd; former wife, Barbara Lloyd; brother and sister-in-law Greg and Jean Lloyd; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Christopher Miller and Renee Scorsone; sister-in-law Sarah Wixson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Harry served in the United States Army as a military policeman. He began his teaching career at Dundee Central School then taught for many years at Victor Central School.

Friends and family may attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 9 am, at Farmington Friends Church, 187 County Rd 8, Farmington, NY 14425. Private interment. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lollypop Farm. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.