Locey, Jessica Lynn (Otto) 

PALMYRA: Jessica Lynn Locey (Otto) of Palmyra, a beloved daughter, sister, friend, teacher, teammate, coach, athlete, and dog Mom passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 16, 2025 at the age of 28 at Wilmot Cancer Center after a courageous 5 year battle with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Jessica was predeceased by her grandfather, George Tilburg and grandparents Gordon and Linda Locey. She is survived by her loving parents, Jerry and Julie Locey; brother Jeffrey Locey; grandmother Shirley Tilburg; aunts and uncles Gordon (Joni) Locey and Ann Marie Locey (Brian Warney); spouse Cole Otto; many cousins and dear friends; and her dogs Ella, Watson, and Kimber.

Jessica was a graduate of Palmyra-Macedon Central School and Nazareth University. She was a math teacher at Midlakes (Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School) and also coached both club and school lacrosse. The greatest love of all to Jessica was her 3 fur babies-Ella, Watson & Kimber.

Jessica was truly one of a kind. Throughout her journey she displayed incredible strength, courage, compassion, love, and resiliency. Jessica was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She had a beautiful way of making everyone feel special. Even throughout her fight with cancer she made others know how much she cared for them and only wanted the best for them. Her legacy of love will be cherished by all who had the privilege of sharing in her journey. Jessica’s beautiful smile and contagious laugh will be missed forever.

Jessica’s true passion shined through teaching. She adored being a teacher. She loved seeing students grow into their own and solve their problems. She saw each student as the special individual they were. Her passion for teaching inspired countless students. She was known for creating a classroom environment where all students felt safe, respected, and valued. She loved her students and coworkers dearly. She was welcoming to all and in turn was admired and respected by everyone she crossed paths with. Jess was a fierce competitor and not one to be messed with on the athletic field. She shared her love and joy for lacrosse by coaching the next generation while continuing to grow the game.

Jessica’s passing has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, students and many other people whose lives were touched by her. She will be deeply missed. We ask that you remember her by the way she lived her life and for the profound impact she had on the lives of those that she touched. She will be forever in our hearts until we meet again. “Fly High Jess”!

Friends and family may gather for visitation from 1:00-4:00 pm Sunday (April 27) at Murphy Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday (April 28) at 11:00 am at Cross Creek Church, 3700 State Route 31, Palmyra, NY 14522.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ajay Dhakal and the entire state at Pluta Cancer Center as well as Dr. Marcia Krebs and the staff at Wilmot Cancer Center for the wonderful care Jessica received.

Donations in Jessica’s memory may be directed to the Pluta Cancer Foundation, 125 Red Creek Drive, Suite 205B, Rochester, NY 14623. Please indicate “In Honor of Jessica Locey Otto” when donating.

To leave Jessica’s family an online condolence or to share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com