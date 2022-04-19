Lochner, Eugene E. 

WILLIAMSON: Eugene E. Lochner, at age 81, passed away suddenly on Monday April 11, 2022. Eugene was predeceased by his father; James Lochner; brother, Kenneth Lochner; sister, Beverly Amos. Survived by loving wife of 58 years, Joyce K. Lochner; daughters: Kimberly (Thomas) Schukis, Katherine (Patrick) Sheridan, Robin (David) Lagoner; mother, Leona Youngman Lochner; grandchildren: Megan (Patrick) Wright, Katelynn Sheridan, Abigail, Grace and Benjamin Lagoner; great-grandchildren: Emily and Wesley Wright; siblings: Vincent, Ruth (Edward) Gelina, Carol (James) Kozura, Lorraine Barbour (John), Frederick, Rose Hollenbeck (Steve), and Patricia (George) Abson. Gene was a mechanical engineer who retired from Xerox. He loved boating, camping, hunting but most of all he loved his family. Friends may call Friday, April 22, 4-7PM at the Young Funeral Home, 4025 Main St., Williamson. On Saturday, April 23, all are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 1:00PM at Pultneyville Reformed Church, 7784 Hamilton St., Williamson. Interment, Lake View Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Pultneyville Reformed Church. Donations may be directed to Pultneyville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 115, Pultneyville, NY 14538 in his memory. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com