Lochner, Leona M. (Youngman) 

WILLIAMSON: She was born November 2, 1916 and passed away peacefully at her home September 4, 2023, (106 years of age).

Predeceased by her husband: James Edward Lochner (1994), her parents: Ezra and Ida Youngman, sons: Kenneth (Ann) Lochner, Eugene Lochner and daughter: Beverly (James) Amos, sons in law: Harold Barbour and Robert Hollenbeck, grandson: Kevin Hack and great grandson: Jack Soucy, sisters: Muriel Youngman, Esther (Leon) Fisher, Bessie (Edwin) Padgham, Edith (Henry) Heyenck, brothers: Richard and William (Arlene) Youngman, sister in law: Kathryn Youngman.

Survived by her brother: Gordon (Betty) Youngman, her children: Vincent Lochner, Ruth (Edward) Gelina, Carol (James) Kozura, Lorraine Barbour (John), Frederick Lochner, Rose Hollenbeck (Steve) and Patricia (George) Abson, daughter in law: Joyce Lochner, 27 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Leona’s funeral mass will be held on (Monday) September 11, 2023 at 10am at St. Max Kolbe Parish, Ontario, NY followed by her burial in Lake View Cemetery. Reception to follow burial at the church.

Family kindly requests no flowers. Donations can be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home.

A special thank you to Leona’s caregivers, Kelli Swingly and Steffani Vanderbilt for the wonderful care given to our mother.

