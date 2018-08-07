Locke, Nancy U.

ONTARIO: Nancy was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on June 27, 1940 to her parents Harold and Albina Underwood (both deceased). In 1953, her family relocated to Wallingford, Vermont, where she went to high school graduating at salutatorian. She continued on to earn her bachelors degree at the University of Vermont in 1962 with a triple major in English, French and Education. While there, she met and married her husband of nearly 58 years, Tom. In 1961, their first son, Steven was born (now deceased). Son, Robert, was born in 1963. The family moved to Rochester, NY in 1965 for job opportunities. Nancy first taught English in the Greece School system. Resulting from employment changes, the family relocated to Ontario, NY in 1967. Nancy taught English at Wayne Central High School, and simultaneously obtained her masters degree at SUNY Oswego in 1974. Son, David, was born in 1968. In 1980, she left teaching and went into real estate sales. The next year, she bought a company then called ERA Johncox Realty, subsequently called the property shop. After many years, the company was sold to Nothnanagle Realtors. Thereafter, she became an insurance adjuster, traveling throughout New York, the Northeast and as far as Texas, helping homeowners resolve property damage issues. Although she had several careers during her life and excelled at each, in her heart she was always the high school English teacher, in the classroom, with the students she loved. On the personal side, Nancy was a lifelong learner, an avid reader, a lover of music, a dedicated gardner and a curious cook. She was also very active in craft painting, counted cross stitch and in recent years watercolor painting. She was the wife and best friend of husband, Tom. A loving and protective mother of sons; Steven, Robert and David (Peggy). In her later years, she was the doting grandmother of four endearing grandchildren; Austin, Jessica, Ethan and Elaina and 3 step-grandchildren; Katharine, Ian and David. She had many caring friends and acquaintances in her life. She is also survived by her sister; Patricia Connorton and many, many cousins. The family wishes to thank Lifetime Care, especially Jennifer Copenhagen, and the entire staff at Pines of Peace Comfort Car home for the warm, and caring support given to Nancy during the final stages of her illness. At Nancy’s request, there will be no calling hours. Burial in Vermont will be at the convenience of the family. She went to the Lord, August 4, 2018. She will be missed by all, most especially her family. Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to Pines of Peace Comfort Care, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519, or the Ontario Public Library, 1850 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Please visit the tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, our upload a photo.