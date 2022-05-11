Locke, Thomas Joseph

ONTARIO, NY: Died, April 23, 2022. Tom was born in East Hartford, CT on February 22, 1942. He was adopted at 6 months by Milan “Ben” and Harlene Locke (both deceased). Tom was forever happy and grateful to call them his Mom and Dad. Tom grew up in Waterford, CT. He attended primary and secondary school in Waterford, and graduated as part of the first graduating class of Waterford High School, in 1960. Following high school, Tom entered the University of Vermont, and graduated in 1965. While in college, he met and married the love of his life, Nancy May Underwood. They had three sons, Steven in 1962 (passed in 1970), Robert in 1963, and David in 1968. Tom and Nancy were married for 57 years until Nancy’s passing in 2018. Following graduation, the family moved to Rochester, NY, where Nancy taught high school and Tom worked for General Motors. In 1966, Tom joined Xerox, starting as a foreman, moving to assistant assembly plant manager, and finally to Human Resources. He continued in this field, while assuming increasing responsibilities in the assembly plant and Engineering Group, until 1983. After 17 years at Xerox, Tom retired to join his wife as owner operators of The Property Shop; a real estate company in Ontario, NY. They ran the company together for 18 years, selling in 2001.

In his younger years, Tom enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and golf. He coached little league baseball with Rob and David. An avid reader, he always had a history book or political fiction book nearby. While Nancy grew flowers, Tom grew vegetables and maintained a garden for over 40 years. He was the husband and best friend of wife, Nancy, and a protective and caring father to Steven, Robert, and David (Peggy). In his later years, he was the watchful and interested grandfather of four endearing grandchildren; Austin, Jessica, Ethan and Elaina, and three step-grandchildren; Katherine, Ian, and David. He is also survived by his sister-in-law; Patricia Connorton, as well as many cousins.

Tom was a thoughtful donor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation on Tom’s behalf to Pines of Peace, Open Door Mission, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or Boy’s Town.

Services for Tom will be private. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.