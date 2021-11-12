LoMaglio II, Alfred “Al”

Marion: Al passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 5th. Al was a devoted husband, father, poppie, friend, brother, and son. He loved his family and friends greatly and was known for his outstanding breakfasts to which there is no comparison! He will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Leigh, their children, Alfie (Kimi) LoMaglio III, Cristen (Dillon) Brisco, Tommy LoMaglio (Tanielle), and Jacob LoMaglio (Lieren); grandchildren, Azalea, Colton, Lucy, Micah, Jonah, Annah, Taylor and Devin; mother, Shirley LoMaglio; bonus dad, Glenn George; brother, Matt (Amy) LoMaglio; sisters in law, Carolyn (Ken) Hammond and Dorcas (Dick) Natale-Stein; loving nieces and nephews; many loving cousins; so many heart-adopted children.

Al was predeceased by infant daughter, Gabrielle; father, Alfred LoMaglio, mother and father-in-law, Mack and Jean McIntire.

A memorial service for Al will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, 2 PM at First Bible Baptist Church, 990 Manitou Rd., Hilton, NY, where calling hours will follow from 3 PM - 5 PM, for those who would like to offer condolences to the family.

In honor of Al, dress however you are comfortable, and by all means feel free to wear your best flannel! In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Al’s name to one of these ministries that are close to his heart.

The Chosen Series, through the free app The Chosen, Lighthouse Christian Camp in Barker NY, or New Life Bible Church of the C&MA in Macedon, NY. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.