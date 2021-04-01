Powered by Dark Sky
April 1st 2021, Thursday
Lombardi Jr., Joseph T.

April 1, 2021

NEWARK: Joseph T. Lombardi Jr., 70, entered eternal rest to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

All services will be private.

Joseph was born on January 31, 1951, the son of  Elizabeth (Ebinger) and Joseph Lombardi Sr. and in Philadelphia, PA. A man of faith and heart, Joseph struggled with life’s challenges, however, loved and cared for his family beyond measure. Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, playing jokes, and spending quality time with his grandchildren, family, and friends. He was a spiritual and special man that will be missed by those lucky enough to have experienced his true being. For over 25 years he owned and operated JT Painting and Wallpaper. 

He is survived by his mother Elizabeth Joseph (Ebinger); a son Zechariah Lombardi; a sister Conchetta Nichols; a granddaughter Leela Lombardi; granddaughter Katie Havron (Ebinger), grandson Matthew Warner, granddaughter Nicole Whitney (Warner). He was predeceased by his father Joseph Lombardi Sr.;  step father Arthur Joseph; a brother Lawrence Smith; a sister Tina Lombardi. 

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

