Lomire, Judy

Judy Lomire passed away Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Clifton Springs Hospital.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Friends May contribute to the American Cancer Society in Judy’s memory. Judy was born April 22, 1954 the daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie Lomire. In her younger years Judy used to enjoy riding horses. She loved the outdoors. Judy was a strong-willed woman who would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She was the first person to be there if you needed help. Judy will be sadly missed by all. Judy is survived by her significant other Deb Smith; son, Mark Webber; several grandchildren; one greatgranddaughter; Siblings Robert Lomire, Ronnie Lomire, James Lomire, Mary Cole, Dorothy Lomire, Rosie Lomire and Eileen Cole; nieces and nephews. Judy is predeceased by her son, Robert Webber and sister, Carolyn Lomire. Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home Clifton Springs.