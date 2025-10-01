Lomire, Robert “Tractor Bob” F. 

WOLCOTT: Robert Lomire, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at the Newark Wayne Hospital with his family by his side.

According to the family’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Robert was born on October 17, 1946 the son of the late Robert J. and Marjorie (Rotach) Lomire. After high school, he worked for many area farmers.

Robert is survived by a daughter Kelly Chavez of North Carolina, sister, Dorothy Lomire and brothers, Ronnie (Patricia) and James Lomire, special friend, Debra Smith and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by sisters; Mary and Aileen Cole, Rose, Judy and Carolyn Lomire, and a daughter Brenda Thies.