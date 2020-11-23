Long, Margaret “Mo”

LYONS Age 88, passed away on Friday (November 13, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital. In honor of Mo’s wishes all services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Mo, please consider donations to your local Humane Society. Margaret was born the daughter of the late William and Louise (Sovie) Decker on Wednesday (August 3, 1932), in Tonawanda, N.Y. “Mo,” or “Grandmo” as she was known, was raised in Rochester near North Greece. She often discussed walking North Greece Road when it was a dirt road. Mo attended a Catholic school in Rochester. She enjoyed word search, crossword, and jigsaw puzzles. She was generous and loved crocheting and donated many of those items to area hospitals; and made hats and gloves to donate to children in need. Mo loved animals and took in stray cats to give them a good home. Margaret will be remembered by her children Teddy (Cherie Mignone) Long, Dianna Long, Wayne (Laurie) Long, Glenn Long, Deborah (Brian Thorne) Hansen; stepdaughter, Constance (Colin) MacLennon; grandchildren Darryl Long Sr, Michael Long, Deana (Kevin) Timmerman, Trevor (Daphine Riley) Long, Dylan Long and Melissa (Scott) Hyslop, Holly Coomber; great-grandchildren Myishia Long, Darryl Long Jr., Tahj Long, Michael Jay Linzy Long, Aleeya Felix, Aniya Felix, Kendall Timmerman and Nolan Timmerman; and her large extended family and friends. Margaret was predeceased by grandson, Todd Coomber. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com