Longer, Robert Edward

LYONS: Robert E. Longer, 76, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, with his family by his side at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Family will greet friends at 1 p.m. on Thursday (March 19) at Brick Church Cemetery, 7824 Brick Church Road, Sodus, NY 14551, for Robert's graveside service. In memory of Robert, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Robert was born the son of the late Edward and Luella (Knepp) Longer on Sunday, August 1, 1943, in Lewistown, PA. Robert graduated from Hilton High School class of 1962. Robert enlisted with the Army after high school and served from 1962 to 1965. Robert was an outdoorsman, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and John Deere tractors. Robert will be remembered by his wife of 49 years, Sandra Longer; son, Robert E. (Robin Putscher) Longer Jr.; daughter, Monica (Jim Hermanet) Longer; grandchildren Danial and Derek Longer; brothers Glen and Stephen Longer; sister-in-law, Deborah; several nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Longer.