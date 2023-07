MACEDON: We celebrate the life of our mother Linda Faye Longyear as she finally is in comfort after passing on June 29, 2023. She is predeceased by her husband, Douglas and step son Jeremy Longyear.Linda is survived by her daughters April Hunt and Wendy LeShanna; step children Ryan and Scott; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren; and life long friend Judy Longyear.

The light she brought to our lives will never fade. To share a special memory please visit: www.murphyfuneralservices.com.