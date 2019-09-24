Powered by Dark Sky
Longyear, Philip N. 

by WayneTimes.com
September 24, 2019

MACEDON: Philip died on September 22, 2019 after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Judy Longyear; children, Kelley (Robert Schaffer) Ryan Austin, Tara (Paul) Smith and Philip Longyear; grandchildren, Caley, Hayden and Quinn; brother, Douglas (Linda) Longyear; sister, Debbie Kozelka; many nieces and nephews. Philip proudly served his country in the United States Army.  He was an avid golfer and a long time member of Marvin’s Country Club. After many years of service, Philip retired from the United Stated Postal Service in Pittsford, NY. All service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Philip’s memory may be directed to Birdies for the Brave, www.birdiesforthebrave.org.  To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

