Lonneville, Ruth L. (Beach) 

February 12, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

PALMYRA: Ruth passed away peacefully on February 9, 2026 at age 82. She was born to the late Ivan and Anna Beach. Ruth was also predeceased by her siblings, Harry (Patricia) Beach, Robert (Gloria) Beach, Ivan Beach, Jr.; brother-in-law, Emerson Curtis; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Beach.

Ruth is survived by her children, Dawn DeRycke and BrendaTremblay (Dan Drake); grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica) Haak, Travis (Megan) DeRycke, Tabitha (Dillon) Maxwell, Amber DeRycke (Dominic Fiandach), Hanna Tremblay, Richie (Ashley) Dean, and Anthony (Amara)Ward; great grandchildren, James and Stella Haak, Hunter O’Connor, Ameila Fiandach, Madilyn and Aubrey Maxwell, and Willow and Nicole Ward; siblings, Anna Spray, Barbara Curtis, Leslie Beach, Fredrick (Fran) Beach; several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was employed with Garlock Sealing Technology for 43 ½ years before retiring.  After retirement she enjoyed spending time with and going on many adventures with her family and friends. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely.  While her greatest pride and joy were her great-grandchild.  She also had a love for all animals and is leaving behind her beloved cat Roxie.  

A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a date and time to be determined. 

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com

