Loomis, Carol Ann

SAVANNAH: Carol Ann Loomis, 78, passed away on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Carol was born on Monday, December 23, 1946, in Lowville, NY, the daughter of the late Edwin G. and Lina Doris (Lacey) Hardy. She dedicated her life to raising her children and sharing her faith as a Bible school teacher at Rose Free Methodist Church. Carol found joy in the simple things—gardening, canning her fresh fruits and vegetables, and most especially, spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved to chase and play with. Above all, Carol was known for her generosity and open heart. She welcomed everyone into her home and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her life was a beautiful example of love, service, and devotion to family and community.

Carol will be remembered by her children, Francis (Mary) Loomis, Dawn (Mark) Griffin, Rebecca (Richard) Benjamin, Ramona (John) LaHaie, and Maureen (Walt) Grace; her grandchildren, Peggy, Jacob, Richard, Racheal, Ryan, Douglas, Christine, Matthew, Shylynn, Whisper, Owen, Cody, Ashley, John, Joshua, Sarah and Kristen; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Bruce Hardy, Brian Hardy and Barbara Boardman;sisters-in-law, Ruth Hardy and Millie Hardy; many nieces and nephews.

Carol was predeceased by husband, Gifford Loomis, in 2014; a daughter, Laurie Coon; siblings, George Hardy, Edwin Hardy, Donald Hardy, Ronald Hardy, Carl Hardy and Gerald Hardy.

In honor of Carol’s wishes, all services will remain private.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com