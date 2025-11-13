Loomis, Dr. Norman Richard MD

February 18, 1927 – November 8, 2025

ONTARIO: He lived a life of caring for others, serving his community, living his faith, loving his family, and loving life.

Dr. Norman R. Loomis, MD, of Ontario, NY, passed away on November 8, 2025, after a full 98 years of life.

Born in 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, he was raised in Forest Hills, New York. He was the son of Mable Copley Loomis and Leon Charles Loomis (both deceased), brother to Marjorie Loomis Egan (deceased), husband of Laura “Jinny” Loomis and devoted father of three children: Jane (Neal) Loomis Smith, the late Lynne (Tony) Loomis-Price, and Richard Leon Loomis. His six grandchildren—Carolyn (Jim) Wooster, Laura (Rob) Wright, Eric (Sara) Loomis, Meredith (Mickey) Dawson, Alison (Jared) Price, and Sam (Carly) Price—and eight great-grandchildren represent four generations of love and support that surrounded Norm through his final hours.

Norm was a child of the Great Depression. He lost his father at age eleven and was raised by his mother. He sold The Saturday Evening Post to help his family and was educated in the New York City public schools, where he excelled in math, science, and classical violin. His family was a constant source of inspiration and education—summers were spent on the family farm in Bainbridge, NY, and with his uncle, Dr. Ralph Loomis, in Sidney, NY. Uncle Ralph introduced Norm to small-town medicine, and by age eight, he knew he wanted to become a doctor.

Oberlin College welcomed Norm in 1942; he graduated in 1948 following service in the United States Navy. He earned his medical degree from Syracuse University’s Upstate Medical School in 1952 and completed his internship and residency at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY, in 1954.

That same year, Norm moved to Ontario, NY. As the dashing young bachelor physician, he soon met his future bride, Laura “Jinny” Russell. They married in 1956, and he quickly became the trusted hometown doctor. His service extended into the community as Town Health Officer and Wayne Central School District physician. He saw the need for improved dental health and ambulance transport and was instrumental in introducing these services into the community. Beyond health and medicine, Norm’s faith and community involvement included being a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Ontario-Walworth Rotary Club.

Dr. Loomis’s medical service extended across the county, state, country, and world. He chaired the Family Medicine Department at Rochester General Hospital, served as President of the New York State Academy of Family Physicians, was a physician at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, and participated in the 1998 Heart to Heart Medical Airlift in Siberia.

He was a man of provocative questions, unfiltered humor, and an uncompromising quest for excellence. Pointed conversation—especially about politics, religion, and the world—was one of his favorite pastimes.

Among the many things that brought him joy were his John Deere tractor, travel, sailboat SloJin, his Weber kettle grill, corn on the cob, Nettleton shoes, black licorice, and ice cream with cookies every night.

Norm, Doctor Loomis, Doc, Dear Ol’ Dad, Stormin’ Norman, Grandpa, Great Grandpops—he was loved by many names, and with them all, he lived a life of caring for others, serving his community, living his faith, loving his family, and loving life.

He leaves behind a legacy of curiosity, acceptance, and love for the humanity within each of us.

Those wishing to honor Dr. Loomis’s memory may make contributions to the Dr. N.R. Loomis Family Medicine Scholarship at Upstate Medical College (details below), or a charity of your choice.

Calling hours: Saturday, November 22, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. at Murphy & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY.

Memorial service: Monday, November 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Sanctuary on Ridge (former Presbyterian Church), 1638 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY.

Private interment.

Memorial contributions:

Upstate Medical Alumni Foundation

Dr. N.R. Loomis Family Medicine Scholarship

1510 Setnor Academic Building

750 E. Adams St.

Syracuse, NY 13210

www.murphyfuneralservices.com