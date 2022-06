WILLIAMSON: Went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2022 at the age of 52. Predeceased by father, James Wells. Survived by sons, Andrew Wells and Jose Cruz-Wells; mother, Sandra Wells; brothers, John Wells, James Wells; sister, Mane Wells; nephew, Dillon Wells; niece, Reiley Quirk; several friends and family.

Hazell will be remembered being kind, big hearted and crafty.

Friends and family are invited to call 2PM - 4PM Saturday, June 4, at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com