August 16th 2020, Sunday
Lopez Santell Ubaldino, Juan

by WayneTimes.com
July 24, 2019

NEWARK: Died on July 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, at the home of his daughter after a courageous fight with cancer. Juan came to New York City from Puerto Rico in 1954, where he was a baseball Class AA third baseman. The Yankee scouts were watching to draft him. His  baseball career unfortunately ended when his knee was gored by a bull upon returning to his family’s ranch to help with branding. Nevertheless he remained a Yankee fan the rest of his life, his home was filled with Yankee merchandise from his grandson. He was a hard worker and provider for his family all of his life, starting as a young boy in Puerto Rico, after his father died, doing errands for servicemen on the Army base in exchange for food for the family, he also worked in the sugar cane fields and construction. Juan moved to Newark in 1956, after being  recruited by Perfection Foods to work in the fields picking beans, then  moving on to be schooled to fix the cooker machines. He worked a total of three jobs in order to send money home to build his mother a house in Puerto Rico, and continued that same work ethic when he started his own family. He opened his home to many family members and friends as they immigrated to the states, providing them with a place to stay and recommending them for jobs. He is survived by his children, Juan (Michelle) Santell, Andy Santell (Leslie Bailey), and his loving daughter Julia Santell, and her partner Doug Scharett, who cared for Juan in their home during his illness; 13 grandchildren, Joseph Santell, John Wilson, John, Mathew, Jason, Christine, Cecilia Santell, Janna Croniser, Katy Hillyard, Nichole Oathout, Danielle Andaya, Lucille Hanks, and Rebekah DePugh, 11 great-gradchildren: Samuel and Violet Santell, Olivia, Abigail and Emelia Oathout, Victoria, Courtney, Hayley, and Autumn Andaya, Jonathon DePugh, and Addison Graham; special nephew Jose’ Neco Santell, who Juan thought more as a brother, than a nephew. Juan was predeceased by his parents, Cecelia born in Spain and Ricardo who immigrated from the Canary Islands, his wife Barbara, and his 12 siblings, Eugenia, Paula, Saturna, Marcola, Maimina, Victoria, Josefina, Pablo, Andres, Bonifacio, Francesca, and Hermenia. Friends may call on Saturday, (July 27),  9-11 am at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, where services will be held at 11 am, burial will be at Newark Cemetery. visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com

