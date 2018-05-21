Loren, Clinton J.

NEWARK: Went to heaven on Saturday May 12, 2018 at the age of 88. Clinton was born on Sept. 23, 1929 in Deerfield, Michigan, the son of Eugene P. Loren and Sarah Loren (Kilcullen). He is predeceased by his 3 brothers, Earl, Peter, and James Loren; and 2 sisters, Olive Post, and Florence Loren; and his son, Bernard J. Loren; in 2004. He is survived by his one sister, Judy Mosher; and his sons and daughters, Clinton J. (Nancy) Loren, Aaron (Cindi) Loren, Marquerite (Betsy) (Allen) Jackson, Eugene (Sarah) Loren, Douglas Loren, Paul (Lisa predeceased in 2017) Loren, Kevin (Patty) Loren, Christopher (Wendy) Loren, Martin (Donna) Loren, Lisa Loren, Michael (Margherita) Loren; he is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Clinton attended Fort Plain High School in Fort Plain, NY and ran the family’s dairy farm with his brothers. He enjoyed working on the farm and in 1953 he enlisted into the Marines, serving until 1956. He was very proud to be a Marine Family and friends are invited to gather at the grave side for a service at the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 6632 NY 96A, Romulus, NY 14541 on July 20, 2018 at 2PM prompt. There will also be a Celebration of Life at the family reunion on July 21, 2018 at 1PM, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com