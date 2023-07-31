Loth, Rodney C. 

\6/1/1942 – 7/28/2023

WALWORTH: Rodney passed away peacefully at home on July 28. He was predeceased by his mother, Josephine Rouvina and his father, Charles Loth.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Regina Loth; children: Dawn (Jacques) Nodar, Rene (Grady) Monks, Shari Wettach, and Rodney Loth Jr; grandchildren: Keagan and Brayden Nodar, Taber, Camden, and Gaborik Monks and Anthony & Miranda Wettach.

Rodney loved sports. The NY Giants and Rangers were his favorites, unless they were losing! In this case, he would have a lot of discussions with the television. He attended all his children’s sporting events through the years whether they were playing or coaching. He was the number one fan! His favorite thing was to give his post-game play by play analysis at the diner.

Rodney was a papa of seven and loved to hear about the kid’s sports and activities. He loved playing golf and games with the family. He was also known to have many, many snacks by his chair in the family room, where he would watch movies with his grandchildren, which earned him the nickname "Snackin’ Rod!"

Rodney loved visiting the 1000 Islands where he would fish for hours, even when the fish were never biting! He also would drive his boat, "Funny Face" (named after his wife) way too fast, hence the nickname "Hot Rod!" He was always coming in hot on the docks!

Later in life, he would enjoy sitting on the deck and watching all the birds eat out of the feeders. Rodney was known for yelling and waving off the squirrels that would always get into the feeders. They were not very worried because they continue to visit the feeders daily.

Dad.....Papa....We love you! We will miss you and we will cherish our memories! Rest in peace Papa!

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rod may be directed to Rochester Regional Health Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.