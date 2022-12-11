LoTurco, Marlene

SENECA FALLS: Marlene LoTurco passed away early, Thursday morning, December 8. 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, (December 13) from 4 p.m to 7p.m. at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. Burial will be private in the Furnaceville Cemetery, Ontario, N.Y.

Marlene’s family request memorial contributions be directed to the Frank Knight reading program C/O James Bruni SFCSD Business Office at the Seneca Falls School District, 2 Butler Ave., Seneca Falls, N.Y. 13148.

Marlene was born on July 15, 1947, in Rochester the daughter of the late Arthur and Pearl (DeRight) Weeks. She was a 1965 graduate of Williamson High School and a 1969 graduate of SUNY of Brockport. Marlene retired after over 20 years as a reading recovery teacher for the Seneca Falls School District.

She is survived by her loving and supportive husband of 54 years, Dr. Frank LoTurco; her children Jennifer LoTurco and husband Jamie Van Bramer, Rebecca Hubbard and husband Matthew Hubbard, Thomas LoTurco and wife Kelly Uticone, and Anna Chicoine and husband Pierre-Luc Chicoine; grandchildren Pierre-Alexandre and Ella MaiChicoine, Mia Riley and Carly Jane Hubbard, Lucus Ray and Zachary Thomas LoTurco; a sister Donna McArthur; Brothers Dennis Weeks, Alan Weeks, Warren Weeks and Timothy Weeks; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Marlene is preceded in death by her brothers Dean and Richard Weeks.

Marlene lived a life that can never be replicated – a little girl from a big family in a tiny rural town who lived her dream of becoming a teacher, a wife, a mother and a grandmother – like her role model, her Grandma Fanny Weeks.

She touched the lives of countless people throughout her life. Whether you were her friend, her student, her brother or sister, her parents or her very fortunate husband, children and grandchildren, she made your world better.She imparted life lessons, kindness, humor, excitement, curiosity and love to everyone she met.

Her dearest love was to teach people to read and to hear her read a book to a child would make you fall in love with reading all over again.

Marlene and Frank had an incredible 54-year marriage filled with love and happiness, travel, family gatherings and just a verve for life that was unmatched – they were the love of each other’s lives.

You just had to see her with her grandchildren to know how joyous it was to be around her – there are no words to describe how dearly she will be missed – and if you are near a lake, a sea or an ocean, remember to dip your toes in and think of Marlene on her travels with Frank around the globe.