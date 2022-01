BLOOMFIELD/MARION: Entered into rest on January 24, 2022 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his father, Richard Loucks;. Survived by his mother, Millie Loucks; brothers, Larry (Vicky) Loucks, David (Suzanne) Loucks, Richard (Sandy) Loucks, Randy Loucks, Robert (Gail) Loucks; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mike was born in Canton, NY, graduated from Marion Central School in 1968 and his favorite sport was wrestling.

There will be no prior calling hours, a graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com.