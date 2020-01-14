Loucks, Richard Frederick

MARION: Age 89, passed away after a long battle with cancer and kidney disease surrounded by family on January 11, 2020. He was a strong man with a big heart, who never met a stranger. Richard is survived by his loving wife Millie of 70-1/2 years, sons Michael Loucks, Larry (Vicky) Loucks, David (Suzanne) Loucks, Richard (Sandy) Loucks, Randy Loucks, Robert (Gail) Loucks, sister Jannette Loucks Ricalton, brother Maurice (Marilyn) Loucks, and 8 loving grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Richard was born July 6, 1930 in Canton, New York to Frederick and Leola (Speer) Loucks, the second oldest of six children. He graduated from Canton High School in 1948 and from Canton Ag and Tech in 1950. On May 14, 1949 he married his sweetheart Millie Tuttle in Russell, New York. A celebration of life service will be held on January, 25, 2020 at 11 am at The United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505. Following the service there will be refreshments and fellowship. Richard was always there to help family and friends with whatever project, big or small. Richard has always had a great love for America. A special thank you to the staff at Wayne County Nursing Home for the wonderful care and love shown to Mr. Loucks and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Loucks name may be made to The United Church of Marion, PO Box 52, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at: stevensfhmarion.com. Believe in yourself…