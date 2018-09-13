Louder, Joshua M.  “Maurice”

September 13, 1991 – September 9, 2018

SODUS: Joshua was blessed with two sets of parents. Predeceased by his adoptive Father Reginald Louder and Grandfather Robert Dangler. He is survived by his adoptive Mother Wendi Edwards and Step Father Terry Edwards, his Biological parents Katina Chambers and Maurice Doleman. Siblings Keturah Anderson Edwards, Kierra Doleman, Tyesha Doleman, & Robert Doleman. His Grandparents MaryEllen Dangler, Janice and Richard Stouch & Marjorie Grady. Joshua served in the United States Army as a Water Treatment Specialist. He loved music, reading, learning, and working on computers. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial service on Saturday September 22 at The Sodus Point United Methodist Church, 7490 S. Ontario St., Sodus Point N.Y Friends and Family are invited to a reception following service at the church.