Loveless, Glen M.

NORTH ROSE: Glen M. Loveless, 88, of North Rose passed away Wednesday, November 12, 2025. He was born in North Rose, July 03, 1937, son of the late Merton Loveless and the late Bernice Lester Loveless. He was a lifelong farmer previously employed by Gonsenhauser Farms in Rochester. He loved tending to his pony farm, his family and grandchildren, and volunteered at the Rose Community Center.

He is predeceased by his son, Timothy Glen Loveless, brothers, Gordon Loveless, Marvin Loveless, sisters, Margaret Caprilla, and Joyce Loveless.

Survived by his wife, Ella Powers, sons, Dale (Sheila) Loveless of Navare, Florida, Mark (Sharon) Loveless of Wolcott, seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside will be held at North Wolcott Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held Monday, November 17, 12:00-2:00 PM at the Rose Global Methodist Church, 10695 School St., North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Glen’s name they may do so to the Rose Global Methodist Church, 10695 School St., Rose, NY 14542, or the Rose Fire Department, PO Box 68, Rose, NY 14542. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com