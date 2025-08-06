Loveless, Marvin L.

CLYDE: Marvin L. Loveless, 80, of Clyde, passed away Saturday, August 2, 2025. He was born in Rochester, June 01, 1945, son of the late Merton Loveless and the late Bernice Lester Loveless. He was a proud Army Veteran, he loved to farm, woodworking, travelling, and his family. He had retired as a machinist from American Can in Fairport.

He is survived by his children, Suzette Longo of Williamson, Michael (Tracy) Loveless of Savannah, brother, Glen (Ella) Loveless of North Rose, grandchildren, Alexander Longo, Tristyn Loveless, and Brandon Longo, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Marvin is predeceased by his sister, Margaret Caprilla.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 08, from 5:00-7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, NY 14516, a funeral service will be held Saturday, August 09, 10:00 AM at the funeral home, followed by a graveside with military honors at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Marvin’s name they may do so to a charity or organization of your choosing.

www.catoredcreek.com