Lowande, Pamela Marie

WINCHESTER VA/NEWARK NY: Pamela Marie Lowande, 40, died on April 20, 2023 in Winchester, VA.

Friends may call on Saturday May 6, 2023 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller Street, Newark, NY. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm.

Pamela was born in Newark, NY on June 9, 1982, the daughter of Gerald Belcher and Diane Theel. After graduating from Lyons High School, Pam enlisted in the United States Air Force for eight years achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. She deployed to Iraq, South Korea and Saudi Arabia. Pam earned her Masters of Arts Security Management Degree from the American Military University. Most recently she worked for MSA as a Training Coordinator for Working Dogs.

Pam is survived by her parents Diane (Thomas Logue) Theel, and Gerald (Pat Dekdebrun) Belcher; two sisters Sandy (Paul) Shaffer and Valerie (John) Horjus; step brother Ronald (Jena) Dekdebrun; Uncles Mike Belcher, Ronald Theel, and Paul Theel; and nephew/neices Zachary Shaffer, Amanda Shaffer, Kendall Horjus, Kaci Dekdebrun, Bruce Dekdebrun; and many cousins.

Pam attended the Victory Church Assembly of God in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pastor Dave, Victory Church Children’s Ministries, 2870 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22601.

