June 2nd 2022, Thursday
Lowery, Thomas Melvin

June 2, 2022

LYONS: T. Melvin “Rebel” Lowery—87, died Wednesday (June 1, 2022) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Friends may call Saturday (June 11th) time to be annpunced at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons where a funeral 

Memorials, in his name, may be made to either The Parkinson Foundation of Greater Rochester, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, New York 14620 or to the Wayne County Nursing Home Activities Fund, 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, New York 14489.

Melvin was born on April 12, 1935 in Hartwell, West Virginia, the son of the late Robert and Uva Quesenberry Lowery. He was a machinist at Mobil 

Chemical in Macedon for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

Rebel was a car enthusiasts and enjoyed going to car shows. He was a family man with a loving wife, children and especially enjoying his grandsons.

Rebel is survived by his wife of 50 years, Doris (Harris); son Robert (Tracy) of Evertt. Pa. and daughter Jody Moore of Newark; grandsons Jeffrey (fiancee, Desaray Marcano,) and Paul Moore; great grandsons Frank, Salvator, and Anthony; sister Kay Brummitt; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by ten brothers and sisters.

www.weekskeysor.com

Lowery, Thomas Melvin

