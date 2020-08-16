Lozipone, Lawrence P. (Larry)

MACEDON: Larry died on August 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Lawrence and Anna Lozipone. He was also predeceased by his brother, James Lozipone and niece, Jennifer Mathiason. Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Shirley Lozipone; children, Laura (Joe) Zanino and Larry (Dolores) Lozipone; grandchildren, Tina, Matthew, Jon, Jeff and Sarah; siblings, Lucille (Tom) Hamlin, Dominic (Grace) Lozipone, David (Donna) Lozipone, Sharon (David) Mathiason and Darlene (Rick) Reynolds; many nieces and nephews. Larry was raised in Clyde, NY and graduated from high school there. He then went into the service and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He married his beloved wife, Shirley, in May of 1963 and had two wonderful children. He was a devoted grandfather and was especially proud of his five grandchildren. Larry was employed by Xerox Corp for over 38 years where he was a Quality Coordinator and built many lifelong friendships during his time there. After his retirement, he and Shirley spent many winters snow birding in Myrtle Beach making new friends and playing golf. Larry always had a love for sports. It did not matter if he was playing, coaching, or watching. When his wife, Shirley, married him she had no idea how many nights each week she and her children would spend watching him play at the softball fields. He also enjoyed umpiring for many different adult and high school baseball and softball programs. He later coached the Cubs for the Pal-Mac Youth Baseball league for over a decade which started when his son, Larry, began and enjoyed following his players throughout their high school careers. His greatest love was attending his grandchildren’s events and cheering them on. He could be found at a baseball, softball, football, basketball, lacrosse game or archery match. Or you might find him at an equestrian event, a choral concert, or a high school play. If his grandchildren were performing, he was there. After retiring, Larry took up golfing and would spend several days a week on the golf course and he had the tan to prove it. After several bouts with illness, Larry finally succumbed to death, but not after a huge fight to stay here on earth with his loved ones. His spirit for life was great as he said he was not done living yet. He enjoyed most of all seeing his family gathering for their weekly family dinner night where the food was plenty, and the atmosphere was loving and loud. He was excited to have attended a recent event for a great-niece’s graduation where he saw many of his family members and spoke of it for days. Larry was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Highland Hospital ICU, Strong Cardiac and Lifetime Care for their devoted care and attention to Larry. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 4-7 PM on Wednesday (August 19) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday (August 20), 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, 52 W. Main St., Macedon, NY. Interment in St. John’s Cemetery, Clyde, NY. Contributions in Larry’s memory may be directed to Lifetime Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513 or Highland Hospital ICU, (Highland Foundation) 1000 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.