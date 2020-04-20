Obituaries
Lubberts, Eric Johannes
LONGS, SC: Age 61, died April 16, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center. Born on January 6, 1959 in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of Nelly Bokhorst Lubberts and the late Taeke (Tom) and Carolina Lubberts. Eric spent the majority of his life living near Rochester, NY and retired to Longs, SC in 2018. Eric is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janine Hermenet Lubberts; one son, Eli Lubberts; two daughters, Nisha Schreiber (Chris) and Cori Sigafoos (Randy); two brothers, Roy Lubberts (Cindy) and Dean Lubberts (Kathy); one sister, Ingrid Dowd; a number of nieces and nephews; and father-in-law John Hermenet. He is predeceased by his mother-in-law, Donna Hermenet and brother-in-law, Kevin Dowd. A Masonic memorial service will be held at a future date in Webster, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shriners Children’s Hospital. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
