December 15th 2023, Friday
Lucas, Marilyn D.

by WayneTimes.com
December 15, 2023

 ONTARIO: Marilyn passed away on December 12, 2023 at age 79.  She was predeceased by her husband, Eddie DeFisher; husband, Albert Lucas.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Brian DeFisher; granddaughter, Amanda (Jake) Carlson; great grandchildren, Bradleigh and Croix “CJ”; she is also survived by several other family members and dear friends.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 12 PM – 2PM on Wednesday (December 20) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where Marilyn’s funeral service will be held at 2 PM.  Marilyn will be laid to rest in White Haven Memorial Park.  Contributions in memory of Marilyn may be directed to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.  To leave Marilyn’s family an online condolence, please visit her tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Lucas, Marilyn D.

