Obituaries
Lucianovic, Rudy F.
Continue Reading
Latest News
Local Sports1 day ago
Will there be Local Summer Baseball? Well…
There’s bad news for baseball fans in Wayne County. But, could there be good news after all? Bad news, first:...
State & Nation1 day ago
Most new COVID-19 patients in NY not working, older: survey
By Karen Matthews, Marina Villeneuve And Michael Hill Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) The great majority of people newly hospitalized...
Health1 day ago
Funeral homes adjust to pandemic restrictions
By Cora Van Olson Associated Press YANKTON, S.D. (AP) Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, families...
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries6 hours ago
Lucianovic, Rudy F.
Rudy Lucianovic died May 4, 2020. 5/4/20 at age 87 years. He finished his race. His Memorial Service will...
Obituaries6 hours ago
Martin, Christine
MACEDON: Passed away unexpectedly in Lakeland, Florida on May 4th. Born in 1943 in Canastota, NY, she graduated from SUNY...
Obituaries6 hours ago
Adams, Dale F. (Daisy)
ONTARIO: Dale passed away on May 8, 2020 at home under the care of Lifetime Hospice. Dale is survived by...