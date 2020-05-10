Connect with us
Lucianovic, Rudy F.

Rudy Lucianovic died May 4, 2020. 5/4/20 at age 87 years. He finished his race. His Memorial Service will be held via zoom/conference call on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm EST. To attend please call (315)573-3742 or email: our.rebel.elder@gmail.com for details. 

