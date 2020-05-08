Connect with us
Lucianovic, Rudy F. 

Died 5/4/20 aged 87 years. He finished his race. Memorial service to be held via zoom/conference call on Saturday 5/16/20 at 3pm EST. To attend please contact: (315)573-3742 our.rebel.elder@gmail.com

