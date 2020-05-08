Obituaries
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries1 hour ago
Lucianovic, Rudy F.
Died 5/4/20 aged 87 years. He finished his race. Memorial service to be held via zoom/conference call on Saturday 5/16/20...
Obituaries2 hours ago
Dickinson Jr, Richard D.
MACEDON: Richard, formerly of Pumpkin Hook, unexpectedly passed away on 28 April 2020, at age 58. Rich was born in...
Obituaries20 hours ago
Kline, J. Donald
ROSE: J. Donald Kline, 80, passed peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the Fairport Baptist Home with loved ones at...