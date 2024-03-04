Powered by Dark Sky
March 4th 2024, Monday
Lucieer, Joan E. (DeRight) 

by WayneTimes.com
March 4, 2024

SODUS: Joan Lucieer, 89, passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the DeMay Living Center.

Joan was born on June 17, 1934 in Ontario the daughter of the late William and Eleanor (Ruffel) DeRight. She was a reading teacher at the Sodus Central School and a Christian school teacher at the Salmon Creek Baptist Church in Williamson.

She is survived by her son Ronald Lucieer and her daughter Mary (Charles) Fraley; her grandchildren Peter Lucieer, Amanda (Charlie) Roberts, Rachel (Ryan) Courtney and Charlie Fraley; great granddaughters Alene and Eve Courtney; her sisters Diane (Ron) Lancy, Carolyn (Terry) Smith, and Doris Evenkovitch; a brothers-in-laws Doug Garno and LeRoy Dodge; a sister-in-law Fran DeRight; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. 

Besides her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband James, whom she married on November 1, 1952; their son Phillip; brothers Russell and Rodger DeRight; sisters Janice Garno and Jean Rynders; sisters-in-laws Wilhelmina (Ken) DuBois, Naomi (Nip) Scharles, Norma Dodge and Alice (Raymon) Morgan; brothers-in-laws Mike Evenkovitch, John (Lois), Floyd (May), Stanley and Edward (Betty) Lucieer. 

A graveside service will be in the Spring at Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Joan’s family request memorial contributions be directed to, Woodlane Community Church, in the name of Joan Lucieeer, 5694 Woodlane Road, Newark, New York 14513.

