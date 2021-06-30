Luckman, Paul F.

WALWORTH: Paul F. Luckman, aged 84, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, surrounded in body and spirit by the people who loved him most. For nearly 60 years, Paul ran his own business, Luckman Logging. His work provided for six children and his wife. A proud, active man, Paul stayed busy for as long as his body would allow. Paul is predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Lucille Luckman. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ellen (Sue) Luckman, née Batte, his children, Deb Luckman, Dion Luckman, Dana and Becky Luckman, Dawn and Tim Rogers, Darcey and Nick Tomasino, and Dan and Kylie Luckman, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.