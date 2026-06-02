Ludwig, Debra A.

Port Gibson/Rhode Island: Debra A. Ludwig, 71, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2026, in the Rhode Island Hospital located in Providence. She was in the company of her son, Justin J. Enis, from Cranston, RI, her brother, James F. Ludwig, from Naples, FL, and her sister, Rev. Della Ludwig, from Port Gibson, NY.

On May 23, 2026, a celebration of Debra’s life was hosted by her son, Justin at his Enjoy Coffee Roastery in Cranston, RI. Family and friends enjoyed sharing memories of “Mama Enjoy” while they sipped Enjoy Coffee.

A memorial service will be held for close family and friends on June 20, 2026, in the chapel of Newark First United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM. Internment will be in the East Newark Cemetery.

Debra was born on November 12, 1954. She graduated from Newark High School in June 1972. She was a member of the school chorus and played clarinet in the band. She also enjoyed piano and dance lessons. She worked part time at Sibley, Lindsay & Curr (1971 – 1972). While a college student she worked summers at Parker-Hannifin Corporation as a secretary aid (1973) and as a buyer (1974). In 1975, she was employed at Comstock Foods as lab technician.

Deb graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from S.U.C. at Fredonia. After graduation, Deb moved to New York City, where she interned in theater design. She supported her internship at Civic and Co. on the Avenue of the Americas, where she designed window dressings and displays. Later, Debra worked as a human resource executive for Kelly Services Corporate Offices, Diversity Services, and Catholic Charities.

Debra wed Mark D. Enis on July 19, 1981, at the Ludwig home in Port Gibson. They made their permanent home in Jackson Heights in Queens, NYC. Debra later moved to Providence, RI, to be near her son, Justin Enis, his wife, Sharice, and their daughter, Naya.

Debra is survived by her son, Justin (Sharice) Enis, granddaughter, Naya, mother, Lois (Farnsworth) Ludwig, siblings James (Sheila) Ludwig and Rev. Della Ludwig, niece Rachel (Michael) Hansen, nephew, Joshua Ludwig and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Frederick W. Ludwig, and Mark Enis.

Debra had a lifelong love of horses and collected statues throughout her life. She spent many hours with her blue-roan appaloosa, Smokey. Debra also found pleasure in swimming and cooking. She enjoyed all types of art: designing cards, painting Chinese water colors, and painting rocks.

To share in special memories, please visit the guest book at Quinn Funeral Home (https://www.thequinnfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Debra-Ludwig?obId=48438277). For those wishing to make donations in her memory, consider Horse Play Equine Rescue & Sanctuary: Horse Play Equine Rescue & Sanctuary, P.O. Box 305, Saunderstown, RI 02875 or https://horseplayrescue.org/donate.