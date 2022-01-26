Ludwig, Gail Campbell

SODUS: Gail Campbell Ludwig passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 23, 2022 at the Demay Living Center at the age of 83. Gail was predeceased by husbands Kenneth Campbell and Lloyd Ludwig, by her brother Robert Fitzpatrick and son-in-law Gregory Power. She is survived by her sisters Sally Hendrikse and Nanette Wentz, and her brother Harold John “Jack” Fitzpatrick; children John (Carolyn) Campbell, Jilann Power, William Campbell (Jill) and Lee Ludwig (Christine); grandchildren Chelsea and Kyle Power, Neil (Rebecca), Sean, Evan, Sydney and Mitchell Campbell; nieces and nephews.

Gail was a life-long member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sodus, where she served as secretary for several years. She worked as a hairdresser for 60 years enjoying the company of generations of patrons of Gail’s Beauty Shop. She enjoyed golfing, boating, gardening, and sunshine on her shoulders. She will be remembered as spirited, fun-loving and resilient, and as a loyal advocate for her family.

Gail’s family is thankful for the loving care she received in the VanTassel Unit at Demay Living Center.

To leave a condolence, please visit www.HSNORTON.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gail’s memory to St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sodus, New York or to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate.

Services will be held at a later date.