Luke, Randall N.   "Randy"

November 3, 1954 – November 2, 2023

MACEDON/WALWORTH: Randy, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 2, 2023, with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Merle and Margaret Luke. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; sons Adam (Andrea), Erik (Katie) and Matthew; sister Lauretta (Phil) Rounds; grandchildren, Ava, Ella, Alexandra, Dylan and AJ; mother-in-law Carol Boughton; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Randy was a graduate of the Wayne Central class of 1972. Professionally Randy led a successful career as a pipefitter at Eastman Kodak/Optimation, retiring in 2019 after many years of dedicated service. Randy’s true joy came from spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who treasured every moment with his loved ones. His enthusiasm for sports was unparalleled and he shared this passion with his community by serving as a youth coach for many years. Randy was also a respected referee for Section V, in basketball, softball, soccer and volleyball, leaving an indelible mark on local sports. Randy will be dearly missed and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. Rest in peace Randy you will always be remembered with love and affection.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 3:00pm-7:00pm at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519; where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy’s memory to The Pines of Peace. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com