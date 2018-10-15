Lumley, Edna M. 

SODUS: Age 90, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018. Predeceased by husband, Arthur in 1978, 2 sisters, Dorothy VerSluys and Florence Umphrey, and brother, Chester Bouwens. Survived by 3 daughters, Mary Cross, Sally (Edward) Grosz and Elaine (Joseph) Pasquale; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 nieces, Kathy Keysor, Diane Dowd and Sylvia Lyon. Edna was born February 17, 1928 in Walworth, the daughter to John and Mary Pembroke Bouwens. She worked as a teacher’s assistant for 30 years at Sodus Central School and after she retired she was a huge part of Blueberry Knoll Gift Shop in Sodus Point for 18 years. She was always involved with all of her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loved them all. She will be missed by everyone. Family and friends may call Saturday, (Oct. 20) from 1 to 3 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose. Burial will follow at Baptist Rural Cemetery of Sodus Center. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. A special thanks to the staff at Newark Wayne Community Hospital and Newark Manor and their wonderful care. keysorfuneralhomes.com