Luteyn, Christine “Granger”

ONTARIO: Passed away suddenly in Ontario, NY on November 30th, 2021 at the age of 61 years. Christine was born in Auburn, NY on October 5th, 1960. Predeceased by her husband Donald Luteyn Jr.; and her father Peter Granger. Survived by her children Amanda Goetz (Josh), Donald Luteyn III (Sarah); Stepdaughter Jennifer Ahlers (Rich); her mother Joyce Granger and brother Kevin Granger (Lesa). Also survived by her three granddaughters, many nieces and nephews and her loyal companion Brutus.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, December 10, 2021, for a time of visitation, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road from 4 to 7PM where a Celebration of Christine’s life will be held at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ontario Fire Company, 6160 Walter Cone Drive, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.