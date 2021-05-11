Luther, Cody J.

NEWARK: Cody J. Luther, 17, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home.

Friends may call from 2-6 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark, NY.

He was born in Newark, New York on January 20, 2004. Cody was a Junior at Newark Senior High School where he was the goaltender for the soccer team and a catcher for the baseball team. He was enjoying his first year on the football team. Cody was a part time cashier at Breen’s Market in Palmyra. Hanging out with his friends and gaming on his PlayStation were favorite pass times of his. He was a friendly soul.

Cody is survived by his mother Tiffani (Dexter Robinson) Luther; a sister Shauntel Luther; his grandmother Sherry Luther; grandfather Rick Luther; uncles Scott (Heather) Luther and Bowe (Cheyenne) Luther; his biological father Vincent Grady; extended family, many friends and teammates.

