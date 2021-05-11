Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 11th 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Luther, Cody J.

by WayneTimes.com
May 11, 2021

NEWARK: Cody J. Luther, 17, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home.

Friends may call from 2-6 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark, NY.   

He was born in Newark, New York on January 20, 2004.  Cody was a Junior at Newark Senior High School where he was the goaltender for the soccer team and a catcher for the baseball team.  He was enjoying his first year on the football team. Cody was a part time cashier at Breen’s Market in Palmyra. Hanging out with his friends and gaming on his PlayStation were favorite pass times of his.  He was a friendly soul.  

Cody is survived by his mother Tiffani (Dexter Robinson) Luther; a sister Shauntel Luther; his grandmother Sherry Luther; grandfather Rick Luther; uncles Scott (Heather) Luther and Bowe (Cheyenne) Luther; his biological father Vincent Grady; extended family, many friends and teammates.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Luther, Cody J.

NEWARK: Cody J. Luther, 17, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home. Friends may call from 2-6 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark, NY.    He was born in Newark, New York on January 20, 2004.  Cody was a […]

Read More
DeRenzo, Thomas James

ELBRIDGE: Thomas James DeRenzo’s, age 58, formerly of Clyde, long and courageous battle with cancer ended peacefully at his home in Elbridge on Monday, May 3, 2021, surrounded by friends and family. Intermit will be at the St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde at the family’s convenience. Tommy was born in Lyons on March 24, 1963 […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square