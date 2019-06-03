Lux, Dorothy B. 

MACEDON: Dorothy Myrtle Burghdurf Lux passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in her home at the age of 92. Dorothy was born on, Monday, June 21, 1926 in Savannah, NY to the late Harriet “Reed” and Glenn S. Burghdurf. She was a graduate of Savannah High School where she played trombone in the school band. Dorothy went on to graduate from the State Teachers College at Brockport. Her first teaching position was at the Phelps Elementary School, then at the Ramona School while living in California and upon her return to New York she took a position teaching first grade for the Red Jacket School District from 1972-1987. Dorothy had an interest in genealogy and was able to trace her family roots back to the 18th Century. She was a member of the South Perinton United Methodist Church from 1970 until her passing; she had served as a trustee, was active with the United Methodist Women and made an effort to be supportive, and volunteer to those in need at the church. Dorothy was also active with the Macedon Senior Citizens and took part with those who routinely walked at Eastview Mall. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Lux in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Heidi (Udo) Kessler-Lux; sister Ruth (Louis) Conrow; many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her cat Zoey. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of vistation on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Interment will take place at the South Butler Cemetery, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10AM, in Savannah, NY. A memorial service to celebrate Dorothy’s life will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2PM at the South Perinton United Methodist Church, 291 Wilkinson Road, Fairport, NY 14450. Expressions of Sympathy may be made in the form of a donation in memory of Dorothy to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle Street, #102, Rochester, NY 14607 or to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo or order a floral tribute, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.