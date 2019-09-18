Lux, Jacqueline A.

SODUS: Born July 30, 1935 passed away September 17, 2019 at home. Jackie leaves her beloved partner of 38 years, Susan A Mulroney, her sisters Nancy (Thomas) O’Brien, children Toby, Meghan and families, Kathleen (Thomas) Whalen, children Heather, Eric, Monica and families, Patricia (David) Knebel, children Brian and Rob and families. Also, Susan’s sisters Kerrie Mulroney, Patti (Bruce) Coffaro. Susan’s brother Michael (Claire) and Jackie’s aide Ashley Catchman and all those who knew and loved her. Jackie retired from the Rochester City School District and impacted the many lives of her students. Private service to be held for the family. Contributions can be made in Jackie’s name to Wayne County Humane Society or Pitty Love Rescue or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com