Lyon, William A. “Bill” “Jr.”

MARION: Bill, age 94, passed away on May 5, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Edith L. (Shoemaker), daughter, Suzanne, grandsons, Josh & Colby.

Bill is survived by his children, William (Pat) Lyon III, Cynthia (Thomas) Ikewood, Vicki (William) Nestor, Teresa (James) Halsey, Timothy (Diane) Lyon & Randall Lyon; grandchildren, John (Kelly) Lyon, TJ (Nicole) Ikewood, Amy (Craig) Fenn, Josh Nestor, Jennifer (Chris) Countryman, Mindy (Zach) James, Roy Hartsock, Crissy (Eric Duryea) Lyon, Timmy (Jessica) Lyon, & Kara Lyon; great grandchildren, Taylor, Bailey, Brittany, Reegan, Ainsley, Skylar, Parker, Addie, Ella, Maddie, Taylor, Westin, Jacob, & Jackson; great great grandchildren, Evelyn, Colton, and CJ.

Bill was a World War II veteran and proudly served his country in the United States Army.

All services for Bill will be held privately by the family. Bill will be laid to rest in Marion Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Bill may be directed to the Canandaigua VA, checks payable to “Canandaigua VAMC of VAVS”, VA Medical Center, c/o Voluntary Service (135), Canandaigua, NY 14424. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Bill’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.