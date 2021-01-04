Lysher, Moreland O.

MURRYSVILLE: Age 82, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his home. He was born January 6, 1938, in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Bent and Vera Slama Larsen. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife in 2005 Dorothy Rohnke Lysher. Prior to retirement, he was an Area Sales Director for Mine Safety Appliances. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Export and the Norwin Elks. Moreland is survived by two sons, Kyle and Curtis Lysher of Murrysville; a daughter, Juliet (Keith) Johns of Peters Twp; three grandchildren, Katrina, Talia and Declan; and a sister, Barbara (Nelson) Case of Palmyra, NY. He is also survived by two nephews, Gerald Case of Palmyra, NY and Jonathan Case of Toney, AL; and a sister-in-law, Helene Sanders of Seminole, FL. All services are private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to either Emmanuel Lutheran Church or to Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania at www.pfwpa.org. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com