Lysher, Moreland O.

MURRYSVILLE: Age 82, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his home. He was born January 6, 1938, in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Bent and Vera Slama Larsen. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife in 2005 Dorothy Rohnke Lysher. Prior to retirement, he was an Area Sales Director for Mine Safety Appliances. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Export and the Norwin Elks. Moreland is survived by two sons, Kyle and Curtis Lysher of Murrysville; a daughter, Juliet (Keith) Johns of Peters Twp; three grandchildren, Katrina, Talia and Declan; and a sister, Barbara (Nelson) Case of Palmyra, NY. He is also survived by two nephews, Gerald Case of Palmyra, NY and Jonathan Case of Toney, AL; and a sister-in-law, Helene Sanders of Seminole, FL. All services are private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to either Emmanuel Lutheran Church or to Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania at www.pfwpa.org. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
WATERLOO: Miguel (Mike) Angel Ruiz, 83, of Waterloo, NY, passed away at his home with his loving family by his side Saturday (January 2, 2021). In keeping with the wishes of the family a graveside service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make a […]
CLYDE: Beloved husband, father, and grandfather William (Bill) Carr passed away with his loving family by his side on January 2, 2021. Calling hours will be at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde on Thursday, January 7 from 4-7 pm. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services for the immediate […]