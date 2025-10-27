What are you looking for?

Lytle,  Beverly June (Ryan) 

October 27, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

September 8, 1935 – October 22, 2025

SODUS: Beverly J. Lytle, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 29 at 2:00 PM at Sodus Rural Cemetery. Friends and family are warmly invited to attend.

Born in Rochester, NY, on September 8, 1935, Beverly was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Grimes) Ryan. She worked in shipping and receiving at Xerox in Webster, where she was known for her dedication and cheerful spirit.

Bev had a deep love for animals, a sweet tooth for ice cream, and a gift for laughter—both sharing it and inspiring it in others. Her joyful presence brightened every room she entered.

She is survived by her children: Sandra Miller, Kimberly (Doug) Lytle, David (Vivian) Lytle, Mark Lytle, and Christopher (Angie) Lytle; her sisters: Dorothy Harvey and Sharon Bushart; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; son-in-law Paul Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Lytle; sons Ransom and Daniel; and sisters Billy Patrica Follett, Pauline Becker, and Carol Simieon; a daughter-law Robin Lytle.

Her legacy of love, laughter, and resilience lives on in the hearts of all who knew her.

