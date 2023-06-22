Mables, William “Bill” A. 

WILLIAMSON/PALMYRA: Passed away on June 14, 2023 at age 92.

Bill was predeceased by his parents: Isaac Sr. and Mary Mables; brothers: Isaac, Jr. and Cornelius “Neil” Mables;” sister: Madelyn Cambier; son: Thomas Mables; daughter: Patti DeWolf and son in law: Dan DeWolf; mother and father in law: Emily and Howard Cooley.

Survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol; sister: Elizabeth DuBois; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper and trapper. He began trapping when he was 12 years old and was awarded a New York State Master Trapper medal at age 17 for trapping foxes. Bill was a founding member of the New York State Big Buck Club under the direction of Bob Estes. He was an official Big Buck Measurer and Scorer for 15 years. He and his son, Tom raised pheasants for the Conservation Department Pheasant Stocking Program and he also worked with the department as a volunteer. Bill also raised his beloved English Springer Spaniels and always wanted to keep them all and not sell any of them.

As a sports enthusiast, Bill played fast pitch softball as shortstop for the Williamson Orphix in the Tri-County League and was voted league all-star shortstop. He coached Little League baseball in Palmyra-Macedon for 17 years, American Legion baseball and for Legion Post 394 in Williamson for 5 years. Bill was an avid and dedicated Boston Red Sox fan.

Bill was a proud United States Army Veteran of the Korean War believing and living the part of duty and honor to his country. He was a member of the Legion Post 394 in Williamson. He lived his life by the following rules: respect women, respect the elderly and help your fellow man whenever you can.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com